Dhanteras 2025: Is buying gold and silver coins this Diwali smart investment or just tradition?

As Dhanteras 2025 approaches on October 18, many plan to buy gold and silver for prosperity. But is it a good investment move or simply a festive custom? Experts say it depends on how and why you invest.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:15 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Dhanteras 2025: Is buying gold and silver coins this Diwali smart investment or just tradition?
Buying gold or silver on Dhanteras has been a long-standing Indian tradition, believed to attract wealth, luck, and prosperity. As Dhanteras 2025 approaches on October 18, jewellers and bullion traders are already witnessing a surge in pre-bookings and festive offers. However, financial experts suggest that while it’s auspicious to buy precious metals during this time, it’s wiser to combine emotion with financial planning.

If your purchase is purely symbolic: for rituals, puja, or gifting; then small gold or silver coins are ideal. But for those looking at long-term value, experts recommend considering Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), or digital gold. These modern investment options offer better transparency, no making charges, and easy liquidity. SGBs, in particular, give investors an additional 2.5% annual interest and are tax-efficient if held until maturity.

Pros and cons of festive gold buying

While gold and silver are considered 'safe haven' assets, physical purchases come with certain drawbacks. Buyers often pay GST, making charges, and storage costs, which can eat into returns. Jewellery, though beautiful, rarely serves as a strong investment due to resale losses. Silver, though affordable, requires proper storage and incurs taxes upon resale.

Digital or paper gold, on the other hand, offers flexibility, easier tracking, and better resale options. Still, for cultural or emotional reasons, purchasing a small coin or ornament remains a cherished tradition.

This Dhanteras, embrace both tradition and smart investing. Buy a symbolic gold or silver coin for good luck, and invest the rest wisely in SGBs or ETFs. That way, you’ll keep the festive spirit alive while securing your financial future.

