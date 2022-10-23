Search icon
Dhanteras 2022: Rates of gold and silver of major cities

The price of 1 gram of both 22K and 24K gold is up 1 rupee from Saturday, but silver rates are constant, according to the Goodreturns website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

Today marks Dhanteras in India, the first day of the five-day Diwali celebrations. Dhanteras, often referred to as Dhanatrayodashi, is observed two days prior to Diwali or Deepawali, the festival of lights. People purchase gold and jewellery on this day with the hope that the purchases will bring prosperity to their houses.
 
The price of 1 gram of both 22 carat and 24 carat (K) gold is up by 1 rupee. According to the Goodreturns website, which tracks the daily rates of both gold and silver, 1 gram of 22K gold is available at Rs. 4,701, while an equal quantity of 24K is at Rs. 5,129, up from Rs. 4,700 and Rs. 5,128 on Saturday. (Also Read: Dhanteras 2022: Buy these 5 auspicious things on Dhanatrayodashi)
 
If the value of the Indian rupee falls versus the US dollar, gold prices rise. The rates are also influenced by variables including unstable policies, economic expansion, etc.
 
Indian cities gold rates today:
 
City                  22k                       24k
Chennai       ₹47,410                ₹51,720 
Mumbai       ₹47,010                ₹51,290 
Delhi            ₹47,150                ₹51,450 
Kolkata        ₹47,010                ₹51,290 
Bangalore    ₹47,060                ₹51,340 
Hyderabad   ₹47,010                ₹51,290
 
Silver prices on Dhanteras
There are no changes in Silver prices, according to Goodreturns website. According to the website, 10 grams of the metal cost 577 rupees in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai while the same amount costs 632 rupees in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
 
The daily price of silver is also influenced by how the rupee is doing against the dollar. Rates increase if the currency falls. Silver is also usually less expensive than gold.
