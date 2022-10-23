Dhanteras 2022: Rates of gold and silver of major cities

Today marks Dhanteras in India, the first day of the five-day Diwali celebrations. Dhanteras, often referred to as Dhanatrayodashi, is observed two days prior to Diwali or Deepawali, the festival of lights. People purchase gold and jewellery on this day with the hope that the purchases will bring prosperity to their houses.

The price of 1 gram of both 22 carat and 24 carat (K) gold is up by 1 rupee. According to the Goodreturns website, which tracks the daily rates of both gold and silver, 1 gram of 22K gold is available at Rs. 4,701, while an equal quantity of 24K is at Rs. 5,129, up from Rs. 4,700 and Rs. 5,128 on Saturday. (Also Read: Dhanteras 2022: Buy these 5 auspicious things on Dhanatrayodashi

If the value of the Indian rupee falls versus the US dollar, gold prices rise. The rates are also influenced by variables including unstable policies, economic expansion, etc.

Indian cities gold rates today:

City 22k 24k

Chennai ₹47,410 ₹51,720

Mumbai ₹47,010 ₹51,290

Delhi ₹47,150 ₹51,450

Kolkata ₹47,010 ₹51,290

Bangalore ₹47,060 ₹51,340

Hyderabad ₹47,010 ₹51,290

Silver prices on Dhanteras

There are no changes in Silver prices, according to Goodreturns website. According to the website, 10 grams of the metal cost 577 rupees in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai while the same amount costs 632 rupees in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.