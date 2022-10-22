Dhanteras 2022: Buy these 5 auspicious things on Dhanatrayodashi

File photo

Dhanteras is the celebration of wealth and prosperity. also known as Dhanatrayodashi. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. The word "Dhanteras" derives from the 13th century and literally means "wealth" in Sanskrit.

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22 and October 23, 2022. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras Lord Dhanvantari is worshiped, as worshiping him brings good luck and wealth. This day is regarded as one of the luckiest and most suitable ones to buy expensive goods. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold because it is believed that doing so will bring luck, success, and protection from the evil eye.

People shop for many things on this day, but very few of them are aware of what is auspicious and what is inauspicious to buy on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2022: 5 things to buy on this auspicious day

1. Gold and silver things- Buying gold and silver on Dhanteras is considered very auspicious. On this day, people across the country worship the "dhan" as well as the goddess Lakshmi, who is represented by a one-rupee coin.

2. Broom- Buying a broom on the day of Dhanteras is also considered auspicious.

3. Vehicle- It is said that it is auspicious to buy any vehicle on this day.

4. Idol of Laxmi Ji and Ganesh Ji- According to the beliefs, it is auspicious to buy the idols of Laxmi Ji and Ganesh Ji on the day of Dhanteras.

5. Brass of Copper- According to mythological legends, when Dhanvantari appeared during the churning of the ocean, then he had a brass urn in his hands, which was filled with nectar.