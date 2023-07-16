Delhi tomato prices slashed: Here’s how you can get tomatoes for Rs 90 per kg in Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow

As the price of tomatoes officially rises up to over Rs 250 per kg, the Centre has launched a discount on the essential vegetable, offering it for a price of Rs 90 per kg.

The prices of tomatoes went up exponentially earlier this month, with the rates soaring as high as Rs 140 per kg, and reaching a new record of Rs 250 per kg in parts of the country. However, the Centre has launched a way through which you can buy tomatoes at just Rs 90 per kg.

To provide relief to the consumers in the midst of the soaring prices of tomatoes, the central government began offering a heavy discount on tomatoes in Delhi NCR cities, cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and several other parts of the country.

The Centre put up a sale on tomatoes after bringing in a large stock of the essential vegetable to Delhi from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, putting it in a mandi and selling it for Rs 90 per kg. However, each person can only buy 2 kgs at this discounted rate.

Tomatoes have been distributed across several parts of Delhi NCR such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and the national capital itself, only to be sold at designated market spaces. Further, NCFF will start the sale in other cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur and Jaipur during the weekend.

Mobile vans selling tomatoes at these discounted rates have been deployed in Bata Chowk in Faridabad, IFFCO Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram and 17 other locations in Delhi such as Lajpat Nagar, North and South Avenue, Greater Kailash, Mayur Vihar, Trilokpuri, Dwarka, Mayapuri, Pitampura and more.

The sale of these tomato mobile vans will commence at 11 am in the morning and finish till the stock continues. One person can only buy 2 kg of tomatoes at Rs 90 per kg, according to the rules set by the Centre.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the tomato prices in different parts of the country will come down in a week or so just as the supply chain is fixed, which was disrupted by sudden seasonal changes.

