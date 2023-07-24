Subsidised tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg now available online through ONDC, know how to order

Tomato price hike: Consumers can place their orders from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm daily.

People in Delhi NCR can now order subsidised tomatoes through ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). The Union government has recently cut the price of subsidised tomatoes to Rs 70 per kg. The Union government's agricultural marketing company National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) partnered with ONDC for the sale of tomatoes in Delhi NCR.

How to order tomatoes on ONDC?

Consumers can place their orders from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm daily and the delivery will be made the next day. “There will be doorstep delivery at no extra cost to the consumer,” Anice Joseph Chandra, NCCF MD said. She said that tomatoes will be made available through buyers' app listed at ONDC such as Paytm, Magicpin, Mystore and Pincode to begin with.

“The interface is simple and user-friendly. Consumers can simply go on these apps and order tomatoes at the rate of Rs 70 per kg. Order is restricted to 2 kg per order only.”

Currently, e-commerce companies are providing doorstep delivery at about Rs 170-180 per kg.

What is ONDC?

ONDC was incorporated on December 31, 2021. It goes beyond the current platform-centric digital commerce model where the buyer and seller have to use the same platform or application to be digitally visible and do a business transaction.

The tomatoes procured by NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) had been retailed, initially, at Rs 90 per kg and then reduced to Rs 80 per kg from July 16, 2023 to now Rs 70. The Centre attributed the rise in prices to the monsoon season, saying that it added to further challenges related to distribution and increased transit losses.

(With inputs from ANI)