Headlines

Subsidised tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg now available online through ONDC, know how to order

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

Zomato delivery boy clears Tamil Nadu PSC Exam, company shares post

He is aware: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Subsidised tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg now available online through ONDC, know how to order

Seema Haider 2.0: Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan to meet lover, but how did she enter?

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

9 must-watch unconventional Bollywood films on women empowerment on OTT

Bollywood superstars and their autographs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Seema Haider 2.0: Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan to meet lover, but how did she enter?

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for monsoon session, AAP demands revocation

Amit Shah says govt ready to talk on Manipur, Gyanvapi Case Update, Anurag Thakur On Oppenheimer | DNA News Wrap, July 24

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Subsidised tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg now available online through ONDC, know how to order

Tomato price hike: Consumers can place their orders from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm daily.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

People in Delhi NCR can now order subsidised tomatoes through ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). The Union government has recently cut the price of subsidised tomatoes to Rs 70 per kg. The Union government's agricultural marketing company National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) partnered with ONDC for the sale of tomatoes in Delhi NCR.

How to order tomatoes on ONDC?

Consumers can place their orders from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm daily and the delivery will be made the next day. “There will be doorstep delivery at no extra cost to the consumer,” Anice Joseph Chandra, NCCF MD said. She said that tomatoes will be made available through buyers' app listed at ONDC such as Paytm, Magicpin, Mystore and Pincode to begin with. 

“The interface is simple and user-friendly. Consumers can simply go on these apps and order tomatoes at the rate of Rs 70 per kg. Order is restricted to 2 kg per order only.”
Currently, e-commerce companies are providing doorstep delivery at about Rs 170-180 per kg.

What is ONDC?

ONDC was incorporated on December 31, 2021. It goes beyond the current platform-centric digital commerce model where the buyer and seller have to use the same platform or application to be digitally visible and do a business transaction.

READ | Meet the 19-year-old boy who started chocolate company during Covid lockdown, now earns...

The tomatoes procured by NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) had been retailed, initially, at Rs 90 per kg and then reduced to Rs 80 per kg from July 16, 2023 to now Rs 70. The Centre attributed the rise in prices to the monsoon season, saying that it added to further challenges related to distribution and increased transit losses.

(With inputs from ANI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'There won't be any movement towards peace in Manipur till...': Congress

Uttarakhand weather update: IMD issues orange alert; list of highways closed due to cloudbursts, landslides

NDA vs INDIA over Manipur violence: Fiery Parliament session as Opposition fires attacks on Centre

Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

Kundali Bhagya actress Akanksha Juneja duped of Rs 30,000 while ordering food: 'The person asked me...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE