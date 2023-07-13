Delhi-NCR rains: List of insurance schemes to protect against rain-related damage to vehicle, house

Headlines

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

Courageous Chandigarh man risks life to save puppy trapped in rising floodwaters, watch

Delhi-NCR news: 3 close aides of gangster Sube Gurjar arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

Delhi-NCR news: 3 close aides of gangster Sube Gurjar arrested

Courageous Chandigarh man risks life to save puppy trapped in rising floodwaters, watch

Laziest creatures of the animal kingdom

Benefits of eating curd

8 surprising health benefits of red rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Puneet Superstar to Jad Hadid, controversies that grabbed headlines

Priest kills 30-year-old lover and Biparjoy intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm, DNA News Wrap, June 11

DNA | Missing Titanic submarine: What do we know about OceanGate's Titan sub disappearance?

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls her casting couch experience, says ‘director asked me to…’

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to netizen asking him to 'clash' with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'We aren't in Bollywood game...'

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

HomePersonal Finance

business

Delhi-NCR rains: List of insurance schemes to protect against rain-related damage to vehicle, house

Insurance coverage to protect against rain-related damage in North India floods.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The recent heavy rainfall in northern India has once again highlighted the importance of insurance coverage for both personal and business assets. Businesses should have extensive property insurance, while homeowners should make sure their home insurance covers protection against flood damage.

There isn't yet a particular insurance plan that only covers flood-related damages. Floods are instead covered by some insurers' Standard Fire & Special Perils policy. Typically, fire insurance covers flood damage, as well as other risks such as inundation, landslides, rockslides, storms, and cyclones.

Business interruption insurance can be beneficial for businesses facing financial losses due to temporary closures caused by floods. As reported by Business Today, Jagjeet Siddhu, Chief Distribution Officer at Kotak Mahindra General Insurance, explained that various insurance covers, including storm, tempest, flood, inundation, landslide, rockslide, and earthquake, are available. These additional covers, such as debris removal and dewatering expenses, can be added to the policy with specific sub-limits.

It is recommended that individuals and businesses purchase suitable policies based on the value at risk to cover their fixed assets in the area of operation. Adequate protection against flood risks is essential, considering the significant damage it can cause to property. Major insurance claims are often related to damage to stock, machinery, and boundary walls.

For home insurance, individuals can also consider the Bharat Griha Raksha policy, which covers the building and contents of the home, including damage or destruction caused by natural disasters like earthquakes or volcanic eruptions.

Comprehensive motor insurance is crucial to cover flood damage to vehicles. Theft, accidents, and damage brought on by calamities like floods are often covered by these plans. The specific policy and insurance provider may affect the scope of coverage, though. To fully comprehend the coverage offered, it is critical to read the policy's terms and conditions thoroughly.

Add-ons like engine and gearbox protection cover, zero depreciation cover, consumable cover, roadside assistance cover, and return to invoice cover is recommended for those living in flood-prone areas. These additional covers can provide extra protection and ensure a higher claim amount in case of total loss or write-offs due to floods.

The life insurance plays pivotal role in protecting individuals and their families from the financial consequences of accidents during floods. In the event of the insured's passing, life insurance provides the insured's beneficiaries with financial security.

It is essential to check policy provisions, comprehend coverage, and notify the insurance provider of damages as soon as possible to ensure a smooth claims procedure. It's also crucial to photograph damage and get professional guidance when necessary. Flood insurance coverage might vary, so it's important to carefully check policies and ask insurance companies for clarity.

The claims intimation procedure is usually outlined in the policy document, whether electronically or through the post. Policyholders can inform the insurance company through various options provided, and the in-house claims team will process the request within the specified timelines.

By having adequate insurance coverage and taking the necessary steps for claims, individuals and businesses can protect themselves against flood-related risks and recover effectively after such events.

Read more: LIC Saral Pension: How to get Rs 12,400 per month as pension, know here

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BCCI Secy confirms Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised, details inside

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

‘Ajith Kumar is not a gentleman’ — Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses the actor of cheating: Here’s why

MS Dhoni trolls CSK teammate, calls India star ‘drug’ he won’t see 'matured'

Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Sir has always been fond of me’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE