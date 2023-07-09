Search icon
UP: Petrol and diesel become expensive in Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow, check latest rates

The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased and increased in many cities of the country. Know how to check fuel prices in your city.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Representational Image

Oil companies update their new rates for petrol and diesel every morning. It is to be noted that there are a few cities where the prices have been changed for petrol and diesel. 

There has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in the country's capital New Delhi. Apart from this, the rates of petrol and diesel have remained stable in Mumbai and Kolkata as well. Although there has been a change in the price of fuel in many cities of Uttar Pradesh.

List of cities where prices of petrol and diesel are stable:
The petrol price in New Delhi is Rs 96.72, while the diesel price remains stable at Rs 89.62. Whereas in Mumbai 1L petrol price is Rs 106.31 and diesel is being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre. On the other hand, talking about Kolkata, the price of petrol here is Rs 106.03 and diesel is being sold at Rs 92.76 per litre. Apart from this, petrol in Chennai remains stable at Rs 102.63, while diesel is at Rs 94.24 per litre.

List of cities where petrol and diesel prices changed:

  • Noida and Greater Noida - The petrol and diesel have increased by one paise. Petrol costs Rs 96.65 per litre and diesel costs Rs 89.82.
  • Lucknow- The price of one litre of petrol has increased by 10 paise to Rs 96.57 per litre and diesel has increased by 10 paise to Rs 89.76 per litre.
  • Meerut: Petrol is being sold 15 paise cheaper in Meerut at Rs 96.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.49 per litre.
  • Agra: Petrol has increased by 16 paise to Rs 96.36 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.53 per litre.
  • Gorakhpur - The price of one litre of petrol has increased by 61 paise to Rs 97.07 and diesel has increased by 59 paise to Rs 90.24 per litre.

At the same time, in Rajasthan's Jaipur, petrol is being sold 19 paise cheaper at Rs 108.48 per litre and diesel is being sold 17 paise less at Rs 93.72 per litre.

How to check fuel prices in your city:
You can check the price of petrol and diesel by SMS. HPCL customers can send SMS to 9222201122 by typing HPPRICE <dealer code>, Indian Oil customers by texting RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249 and BPCL customers by typing <dealer code> to 9223112222.

