Delhi-NCR news: DDA selling 5,500 flats starting Rs 9.89 lakh, check 1, 2, 3-BHK cost, booking amount, other details | File Photo

The DDA has launched a new housing scheme comprising 5,500 flats spread across different locations in Delhi. The scheme launched Friday will serve customers on a first-come, first-serve basis. The flats include 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK houses.

Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) highest decision-making body had approved the launch of the online first-come, first-serve housing scheme’s Phase 4 on June 14. The scheme offers the facility of booking a flat in a preferred locality by paying a token amount.

Details about flats in DDA housing scheme

Location:

1-BHK flats are in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini, Loknayak Puram

2-BHK flats are in Narela and Dwarka

3-BHK flats are in Jasola

Approximate disposal cost

1-BHK flats: From Rs 9.89 lakh in Narela to Rs 26.98 lakh-Rs 28.47 lakh in Loknayak Puram

2-BHK flats: From Rs 1 crore in Narela to Rs 1.23 crore-Rs 1.33 crore in Dwarka

3-BHK flats: Rs 2.08 crore to Rs 2.18 crore

Booking amount

1-BHK flats: Rs 50,000 (economically weaker section) and Rs 1 lakh (general category)

2-BHK flats: Rs 4 lakh

3-BHK flats: Rs 10 lakh

Timeline for booking

Registration from 5 pm on June 30

Bookings will be available from 12 pm on July 10

(Inputs from PTI)