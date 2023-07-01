Delhi-NCR news: DDA selling 5,500 flats starting Rs 9.89 lakh, check 1, 2, 3-BHK cost, booking amount, other details

The DDA has launched a new housing scheme comprising 5,500 flats spread across different locations in Delhi. The scheme launched Friday will serve customers on a first-come, first-serve basis. The flats include 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK houses.
Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) highest decision-making body had approved the launch of the online first-come, first-serve housing scheme’s Phase 4 on June 14. The scheme offers the facility of booking a flat in a preferred locality by paying a token amount.
Details about flats in DDA housing scheme
Location:
1-BHK flats are in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini, Loknayak Puram
2-BHK flats are in Narela and Dwarka
3-BHK flats are in Jasola
Approximate disposal cost
1-BHK flats: From Rs 9.89 lakh in Narela to Rs 26.98 lakh-Rs 28.47 lakh in Loknayak Puram
2-BHK flats: From Rs 1 crore in Narela to Rs 1.23 crore-Rs 1.33 crore in Dwarka
3-BHK flats: Rs 2.08 crore to Rs 2.18 crore
Booking amount
1-BHK flats: Rs 50,000 (economically weaker section) and Rs 1 lakh (general category)
2-BHK flats: Rs 4 lakh
3-BHK flats: Rs 10 lakh
Timeline for booking
Registration from 5 pm on June 30
Bookings will be available from 12 pm on July 10
(Inputs from PTI)