Delhi-NCR: IGL cuts piped cooking gas prices ahead of New Year 2026; it will now cost Rs...

PERSONAL FINANCE
The reduction follows the sector regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's (PNGRB) recent overhaul of pipeline tariffs.
IGL cooking gas price in Delhi-NCR: Indraprastha Gas Ltd, India's largest city gas retailer, has announced a Rs 0.70 cut in prices of natural gas piped into household kitchens for cooking in Delhi and NCR towns. The reduction in rates will be effective January 1, the company said in a post on X. The reduction follows the sector regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's (PNGRB) recent overhaul of pipeline tariffs. "IGL has announced a substantial reduction in its domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices this coming New Year for its consumers in Delhi and NCR by Rs 0.70 per standard cubic metre (scm)," it said.
The revised price after reduction shall be Rs 47.89 per scm in Delhi, Rs 46.70 per scm in Gurugram and Rs 47.76 per scm in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Think Gas has already announced reductions in CNG and domestic PNG prices across multiple states ahead of the new tariff regime taking effect on January 1, 2026.
PNGRB on December 16 announced a rationalised tariff structure for pipelines that move natural gas - the feedstock for generating electricity, producing fertiliser, making CNG and used as fuel in household kitchens. The revised tariffs, which are effective January 1, make natural gas transportation simpler, fairer and more cost-effective for consumers and the city gas distribution sector.
IGL has announced a substantial reduction in its domestic PNG prices this coming New Year for its consumers in Delhi and NCR by 0.70 per SCM. The revised price after reduction shall be 47.89 per SCM in Delhi, 46.70 per SCM in Gurugram and 47.76 per SCM in Noida, Greater…— Indraprastha Gas Limited (@IGLConnect) December 31, 2025