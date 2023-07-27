Headlines

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

Delhi-NCR: 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk available in these areas at cheap rates, check details

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm plans to compete with Tata’s Zudio, eyes new fashion brand

Mumbai: Indian rock python rescued after scaling 13th floor terrace of Ghatkopar tower, details inside

Personal Finance

Personal Finance

Delhi-NCR: 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk available in these areas at cheap rates, check details

There are many places in Delhi-NCR where you will find an affordable flat for your budget. Here's a full rate list.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

This information is beneficial to you if you are thinking about purchasing a flat. Many locations in Delhi-NCR provide affordable apartments. The prices of the apartments are determined by their size and location. We're going to give you all the details you need today regarding the prices of apartments in Delhi-NCR, broken down by location. 

Let’s know what the cost of a flat might be according to different locations. This will make it simple for you to locate a rental flat that fits your budget. Here are the rates of flats in Delhi-NCR. 

If you have a budget of less than  Rs 45 lakh, then you can easily get a flat in Delhi-NCR, Rajnagar extension, NH-24, Noida Extension, Yamuna Expressway and Crossing Republic. 

1BHK flats in Rajnagar Extension with average unit sizes of 600 to 740 sq. ft. are available and you can find them at for Rs 19 to 30 lakhs. 

On NH-24, you will find 1BHK flats of 500 to 712 square feet for around Rs 13.5 to 30 lakhs whereas you will find 1BHK flats in Noida Extension, Yamuna Expressway and Crossing Republic for around Rs 15 to 30 lakhs.

If you want to buy a 2BHK house, then you can need to shell out more in different Delhi-NCR areas. In Sector 80-85 of Greater faridabad, Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Noida Sector 75-78 and Sohna of Gurugram. You will get 2BHKs for Rs 50-75 lakhs. The average unit size of these flats will be around 1100 to 1450 sq ft. 

In this, the price of a flat of 990 to 1000 square feet is running around 50 to 54 lakh rupees.

If you want to purchase a 3BHK flat, then you will have to spend more than rs 90 lakh. You can find availability in SPR Gurugram, Sector 108-112 on Dwarka Expressway, Noida Sector 93-104, Sohana road in Gurugram and Golf Course Extension Road iN Gurugram. 

The 3BHK flats are of size 1,490-3,980 square feet. It starts from rs 90 lakh and goes till rs 5 crores. 

