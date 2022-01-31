Headlines

Delhi Metro’s new app will let you book movie tickets, order food, and much more! Know details here

The new application being developed by DMRC will offer a range of facilities to the user, such as booking movie tickets and ordering food.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

If you travel by the Delhi Metro regularly, the new mobile application being developed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will let you avail a bunch of useful services that will assist your metro travel as well as your daily life.

According to reports, the new application being developed by DMRC will also allow an easy way to recharge your metro smartcard. Daily commuters will now be able to recharge their metro smartcards through the QR code on the DMRC app, and the money will be deducted from their bank accounts.

Similarly, commuters will also be able to avail themselves of the services of the Delhi Metro feeder buses through the app itself. Officials from DMRC have said that the app will act as an integrated multipurpose digital platform, and will also be available as a website to users.

Offering a wide range of facilities and services, people will be able to use this app not just for Delhi Metro services, but also for their daily chores. The services that will be offered by the new DMRC application include-

  • Ordering groceries online
  • Ordering food from restaurants, eateries
  • Booking movie tickets online
  • Booking Uber, Ola cabs
  • Scanning QR codes for payments

Since Delhi Metro has become a fairly big operation, officials have expressed hope that many e-commerce sites and platforms will link themselves with the metro application when it launches, offering a large number of services to the people.

The linking of e-commerce websites and platforms with the DMRC app will offer them a larger user base and increased brand value, while the organization will be able to charge commission and earn revenue, the metro official said.

It is likely that the new DMRC application will be called the DMRC FuNB app, and it is expected to be launched sometime in February 2022. The app will be launched on a trial basis first, and then will be released for the public in a few months, as per reports. 

