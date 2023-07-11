Delhi housing scheme: 2-BHK flats in Dwarka sold out, ‘heavy demand’ for remaining units, check 1,2,3-BHK prices

Over 650 flats out of the total 5,500 part of DDA housing scheme have already been booked.

The DDA first-come, first-serve (FCFS) housing scheme launched on June 30 is seeing “heavy demand”. Over 650 flats out of the total 5,500 flats on sale across Delhi have already been booked, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials said on Monday.

2-BHK flats in Dwarka area were completely sold out within hours of bookings opening on Monday. DDA said it is witnessing heavy demand for the flats in Narela and Rohini. The DDA website has got over 17 lakh hits since the booking window was thrown open from 12 noon on July 10.

The over 650 flats already booked include all 50 flats in Dwarka, 300 in Rohini and over 200 in Narela. There has been positive response in Jasola, Siraspur and Loknayak Puram as well.

DDA is offering 1-BHK flats in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini, Loknayak Puram; 2-BHK flats in Narela and Dwarka; and 3-BHK flats in Jasola under the scheme. The demand-cum-allotment letter will be issued online within 24 hours to those who book the flats.

Prices of flats under DDA FCFS scheme:

Approximate disposal cost

1-BHK flats: From Rs 9.89 lakh in Narela to Rs 26.98 lakh-Rs 28.47 lakh in Loknayak Puram

2-BHK flats: From Rs 1 crore in Narela to Rs 1.23 crore-Rs 1.33 crore in Dwarka

3-BHK flats: Rs 2.08 crore to Rs 2.18 crore

Booking amount

1-BHK flats: Rs 50,000 (economically weaker section) and Rs 1 lakh (general category)

2-BHK flats: Rs 4 lakh

3-BHK flats: Rs 10 lakh

(Inputs from PTI)