Delhi electricity subsidy: Consumers will need to opt for the scheme from October 1

File Photo

The Delhi government is set to bring a major change to its subsidy scheme for power consumers on their electricity bills in the national capital. In future, the subsidy will be provided only to consumers who opt for the scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. This new step will come into effect from October 1, 2022.

“The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy,” CM Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

Consumers in Delhi currently have to pay Rs 0 electricity bill for up to 200 units consumed. On 200 to 400 units, a subsidy of Rs 800 or 50 percent is provided by the Delhi government.