Deadline for EPF-Aadhar linking: Step-by-step guide to link UAN to UIDAI

August 31 is the deadline for linking UAN to Aadhaar, as mandated by the government.

Employers can now only file Employee-cum-Return (ECR) challans and deposit the money into your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account if your Universal Account Number (UAN) is connected to your Aadhaar number.

If your employer's UAN is not linked to your Aadhaar by August 31, they will be unable to make monthly contributions to their EPF account.

Employees will not be able to withdraw funds from their EPF accounts as a result of this.

Through a gazette notification dated April 30, 2021, the government declared this under Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, with effect from May 3, 2021.

There are four alternatives to link your UAN to your Aadhaar card. You can opt for whichever you find easier.

Umang App

Using the EPFO's Member Sewa portal

Via OTP verification on the EPFO's e-KYC portal

With biometric credentials on the EPFO's e-KYC portal

Steps to link through UMANG App

After downloading the App, register yourself as a user.

In the 'All Services' Tab, select the 'EPFO' option Select 'eKYC services' from the 'EPFO' menu. Select the Aadhaar seeding option under 'eKYC Services.' Type in your UAN and click 'Get OTP’ Receive an OTP on your EPF-registered cell phone Enter your Aadhaar data after verifying your OTP Receive an additional OTP on the Aadhaar-registered phone number and email address When UAN and Aadhaar details match, Aadhaar will be linked with UAN after OTP verification

Steps to link using the EPFO’s Member Sewa Portal

Go to the Member Sewa portal and log in In the 'Manage' menu, select the 'KYC' option Select 'Aadhaar' from the drop-down menu and add a KYC document Your Aadhaar number will be required. You can input your Virtual ID number instead of your Aadhaar number if you don't want to reveal your Aadhaar number. Then you must consent to Aadhaar-based authentication. Select 'Save' and it will thereafter be marked as 'pending KYC'. Your employer must give their consent for UAN to be linked to Aadhaar. For the access process to be completed, it must first be accepted by your employer and then by the EPFO.

Steps to follow in order to link via OTP verification on the EPFO's e-KYC portal

First, go to the official website Under 'For EPFO members,' go to 'Link UAN Aadhaar' Fill out your UAN Receive an OTP on your UAN-registered mobile phone Enter your Aadhaar data after verifying your OTP Select an Aadhaar verification method (email/mobile OTP) An additional OTP will be given to the Aadhaar-registered phone number and email address After verification, Aadhaar will be linked to UAN

Steps to link using biometric credentials on the EPFO’s e-KYC portal