Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Deadline Alert for Govt employees: How choosing between UPS and NPS will affect your retirement benefits
The deadline is now approaching for central government employees to choose between the existing National Pension System (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which came into effect on 1 April. The original deadline to switch to UPS was 30 June, but it was extended to 30 September to give employees more time to decide. During this period, several changes were made to the UPS rules by the government and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

What is UPS?

UPS is a fund-based pension system that relies on regular contributions from both the employer (the Central Government) and the employee. These contributions are invested to provide retirees with a guaranteed monthly pension.

Central government employees, including civilian staff in the Defence Services, who joined on or after 1 January 2004, and who choose UPS, are covered by the National Pension System (NPS).

However, UPS is not available to employees already covered under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021. This includes contract workers, All India Services, railway staff, casual or daily-rated workers, and contingency employees.

Current employees can opt for UPS until 30 September. New hires starting on or after 1 April 2025 have 30 days from joining to choose UPS.

How is UPS different from NPS?

UPS guarantees a pension based on the employee’s last drawn salary, while NPS is market-linked, with returns depending on the performance of stocks and debt instruments.
NPS pensions are subject to market fluctuations, whereas UPS pensions carry low risk as they are guaranteed.
NPS payouts depend on the corpus accumulated through investments. UPS provides a minimum assured pension of Rs 10,000 per month after 10 years of service.

Tax Benefits Under NPS and UPS

Employer contributions of up to 14% (NPS) and 10% (UPS) are exempt from income tax. UPS additionally provides an 8.5% contribution from the government. Once an employee under NPS opts for UPS, they cannot revert to NPS.

