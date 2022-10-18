DA hiked by 4 percent for Haryana government employees ahead of Diwali, check details

DA hiked by 4 percent for Haryana government employees (file photo)

Ahead of Diwali, the Haryana government has announced a hike in the dearness allowance (DA hike) by 4 percent for its employees who are drawing their salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission structure. The DA has been hiked to 38 percent from earlier 34 percent and this will be applicable from July 1, 2022.

The increased DA will be paid to the employees with the pay of October 2022, and arrears for the July-September period will be paid in November, the Finance Department of the Haryana Government said in a release on 18 October.

The state government has also hiked the dearness allowance from 34% to 38% for pensioners and family pensioners with effect from July 1, 2022.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government also announced an increase in the dearness allowance and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 per cent at present to 38 per cent from July 1.

The Centre has also hiked the DA of central government staff by 4 percent to 38 percent in September. Apart from this, the central government had hiked the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by the same percentage.