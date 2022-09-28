7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre's BIG festival gift, DA hiked by THIS much; 50 lakh employees, 62 lakh pensioners

7th Pay Commission, Central Govt, Govt, Government of India, DA, Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, salary rise, 7th Pay Commission DA hike

The Centre has announced a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance today. The DA increase earlier was 34 per cent. It has now been raised to 38 per cent.

Every six months, the national government announces a DA increase. January comes first, followed by July. The most recent DA raise is 4 per cent from 34 to 38 per cent, up from a 3 per cent increase from 31 to 34 per cent in January 2022.

The rise was conducted using AICPI data (All India Consumer Price Index). Based on this information, the increase is implemented.

52 lakh employees and 63 lakh pensioners will benefit

52 lakh employees and 63 lakh pensioners will benefit from the DA rise for the period of July to December 2022. The 7th Pay Commission's (7th CPC) minimum basic wage is Rs. 18,000.