DA hike news: Ahead of Holi 2025, government employees of Maharashtra received a piece of good news on Tuesday. The state government has issued an order increasing the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees by 12 per cent under the unrevised pay scale of the 5th Pay Commission, effective from July 1, 2024. The DA hike is expected to benefit approximately 17 lakh employees, said an official from the state finance department.

Maharashtra DA hike

After the 12 per cent hike, the state will now get a 455 per cent dearness allowance. Earlier, it was 443 per cent. The revised DA will be paid in cash along with the salary for February 2025, including arrears for July 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, as per a Government Resolution (GR).

The existing procedures and provisions regarding DA disbursement will continue to apply in the future, the GR stated. The expenditure on the revised DA will be met from the budgetary provisions allocated under the respective salary and allowance heads for government employees, the order said. For grant-in-aid institutions and Zilla Parishad employees, the expenditure will be booked under the sub-heads specified for their financial assistance.

8th Pay Commission

The Union Cabinet approved the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025. However, it is yet to finalise its members and chairman. The central government sought suggestions for the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission from the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM). After the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, central government employees are likely to get massive hikes in their salaries.