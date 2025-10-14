DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside

Dearness Allowance (DA) hike will be effective from July 1, 2025. The decision will benefit 3 lakh state government employees and pensioners.

DA hike news: The Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees to 58 per cent ahead of Diwali, officials said. The dearness relief (DR) for pensioners was also increased by 3 percentage points to 58 per cent, they said. Earlier, employees and pensioners used to get 55 per cent DA and DR, respectively, they added. The DA hike will be effective from July 1, officials said. The decision will benefit 3 lakh state government employees and pensioners. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

24 proposals were passed

A total of 24 proposals were passed by the state cabinet. Among them was a proposal to buy 207 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to strengthen healthcare services in remote areas. A total of Rs 103.5 crore would be spent for the purpose, officials said. The cabinet also approved Rs 78.50 crore for the purchase of 628 four-wheelers and 849 two-wheelers for the police.

Centre announces 3% DA hike

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees. The hike, which takes effect from July 1, 2024, also extends to pensioners, with Dearness Relief (DR) being increased by the same percentage. The Dearness Relief for pensioners has also been revised by 3 per cent. With the hike effective from July, employees will receive arrears for July, August, and September along with their revised payments.