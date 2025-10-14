FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside

Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'

Delhi: 'Everything happened in...' school van driver in 'shock' after speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured; watch video

BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape

Rise And Fall: Nayandeep Rakshit beats Aarush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Bali, Akriti Negi to reach penthouse, joins...

BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...; set to deliver...

After 'handshake' fiasco in cricket, India-Pakistan hockey players high-five each other in Malaysia | Watch video

Rajasthan: 19 people die after Jaisalmer bus with 57 passengers enroute catches massive fire, many injured

US loses top 10 spot among most powerful passports, slips to..., know which country ranks first

'Less likely than likely': Pat Cummins finally breaks silence on playing Ashes 2025 opener

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside

Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as DA hiked to 58%

Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'

Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside

Dearness Allowance (DA) hike will be effective from July 1, 2025. The decision will benefit 3 lakh state government employees and pensioners.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 10:08 PM IST

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

DA hike news: The Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees to 58 per cent ahead of Diwali, officials said. The dearness relief (DR) for pensioners was also increased by 3 percentage points to 58 per cent, they said. Earlier, employees and pensioners used to get 55 per cent DA and DR, respectively, they added. The DA hike will be effective from July 1, officials said. The decision will benefit 3 lakh state government employees and pensioners. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. 

24 proposals were passed 

A total of 24 proposals were passed by the state cabinet. Among them was a proposal to buy 207 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to strengthen healthcare services in remote areas. A total of Rs 103.5 crore would be spent for the purpose, officials said. The cabinet also approved Rs 78.50 crore for the purchase of 628 four-wheelers and 849 two-wheelers for the police.

Centre announces 3% DA hike

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees. The hike, which takes effect from July 1, 2024, also extends to pensioners, with Dearness Relief (DR) being increased by the same percentage. The Dearness Relief for pensioners has also been revised by 3 per cent. With the hike effective from July, employees will receive arrears for July, August, and September along with their revised payments. 

READ | Mukesh Ambani brings back indigenous personal-care brand, ropes in Krithi Shetty as...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: ED raids 7 Chennai locations linked to Sresan Pharma
Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: ED raids 7 Chennai locations linked to Sresan Pharma
India's retail inflation drops to 1.54% in September, lowest in 8 years
India's retail inflation drops to 1.54%, lowest in over 8 years
IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...
IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals...
Gautam Gambhir birthday: Step inside team India coach’s Rs 20 crore Delhi mansion with private gym, spa, memorabilia wall and...
Gautam Gambhir birthday: Inside team India coach’s Rs 20 crore Delhi mansion
Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; takes a jibe at 'temporary bonds' in Bollywood: 'Golden days when friendship..'
Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE