DA Hike News: Big Dhanteras, Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 3%

In a festive gesture ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state employees and pensioners. The rates have been raised from 55% to 58%, effective July 1, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

In a post shared on X, CM Yogi said, "The Government of Uttar Pradesh has increased the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief for state employees and pensioners/family pensioners from 55% to 58% effective from 01 July, 2025."

Calling the decision a catalyst of security and prosperity for state government staff and retirees during the festival season, CM Yogi said, "On the occasion of the great festival of Deepavali, this decision will serve as a catalyst for improving the standard of living while lighting the lamp of satisfaction, security, and prosperity in the lives of approximately 28 lakh dedicated workers and pensioners. Congratulations to all!"

Earlier, CM Yogi announced a "bonus" for 14.82 lakh state employees before Diwali. The state government will bear an expenditure of Rs 1,022 crore for this. A bonus of up to Rs 6,908 per employee, based on 30 days' emoluments, will be given, as per reports from the UP CM's office.

Along with this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced an ad hoc bonus for approximately six lakh state government employees on the occasion of Diwali on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the bonus would be extended to those working at pay level L-12 or with a grade pay of Rs 4,800 or less. He said that each eligible employee would receive a maximum ad hoc bonus of Rs 6774.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Special Gift for State Government Employees on the Occasion of Diwali! Our government, dedicated to good governance, has announced the provision of an ad hoc bonus for approximately 6 lakh employees on the auspicious occasion of Diwali."

"This bonus will be given to those state government employees who are working at pay level L-12 or grade pay Rs 4800 and below on the salary scales. Each eligible employee will receive a maximum ad hoc bonus of Rs 6774. The benefit of this decision will also extend to employees of Panchayat Samiti and District Council," the CM further wrote.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had decided to grant an ad-hoc bonus of up to Rs 7,000 to Class-4 employees, making their Diwali more joyful. The ad hoc bonus of up to Rs 7,000 will be granted to approximately 16,921 Class-4 employees.

This includes employees working under state cabinet departments, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Whip, Deputy Whip, Deputy Chief Whip as well as those in panchayats, university-affiliated colleges, grant-in-aid schools and colleges, and Class-4 employees in state government boards and corporations, where the respective boards or corporations do not otherwise provide bonuses, according to the release from Gujarat CMO.

