DA hike news: After approval of 3% Dearness Allowance, Centre's new Diwali bonanza, likely to pay arrears in...

Dearness Allowance (for employees) and Dearness Relief (for pensioners) are revised twice a year, in January and July, to compensate for inflation.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 01:34 PM IST

DA hike news: After approval of 3% Dearness Allowance, Centre's new Diwali bonanza, likely to pay arrears in...
The Union Cabinet has approved a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners. The decision comes just before Dussehra and Diwali, giving millions of families extra money to spend during the festive season.

DA Rises from 55% to 58%

With this revision, DA and DR have gone up from 55% to 58% of the basic pay or pension. The change is effective from 1 July 2025.

Arrears to Be Paid in..

Employees and pensioners will receive arrears for July, August, and September, along with their October salary or pension. For many, this will feel like a festive bonus right before Diwali shopping.

How Much Extra Money?

  • A government employee earning a basic salary of Rs 30,000 will get an extra Rs 900 per month.
  • An employee with a Rs 40,000 basic pay will see a rise of Rs 1,200 per month.
  • Arrears for three months will range between Rs 2,700 and Rs 3,600.

Who Will Benefit?

The hike is expected to benefit 1.16 crore people in total — including 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

Why Is DA Revised?

DA and DR are reviewed twice a year, in January and July, to offset the impact of inflation. The revision is based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), which reflects changes in the cost of living.

Final Hike Under 7th Pay Commission

This 3% hike is expected to be the last revision under the 7th Pay Commission. The 8th Pay Commission is likely to come into effect from January 2026, paving the way for a broader review of pay and pension rules.

