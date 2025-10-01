DA hike for central government employees expected before Diwali 2025? Here's what we know so far

‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Central Government employees and pensioners are excitedly waiting for the next hike in their Dearness Allowance (DA) or Dearness Relief (DR).
Employees and pensioners of the Central Government are eagerly awaiting the next increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) as the festive season approaches. Many hope the rise will be announced before Diwali, India’s major festival, viewing it as a timely gift to help cope with rising expenses.
The last DA/DR increase was 2%, announced in March 2025, and implemented from 1 January 2025. Arrears for previous months were also paid at that time. Following this rise, the DA/DR rate stood at 55%, helping employees and retirees manage inflation and cover daily and festival-related expenses.
According to media reports, the next DA/DR hike is expected to be announced by the second week of October 2025, in time for Diwali. The increase is likely to be around 3%, which would raise the DA/DR rate to 58%.
For Central Government employees with a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission, a 3% DA hike would add Rs 540 to their monthly income, bringing the total to Rs 28,440. Similarly, pensioners with a minimum basic pension of Rs 9,000 would see a Rs 270 increase under the 3% DR rise, bringing their total pension to Rs 14,220. Arrears for previous months will also be paid, with the increase expected to be effective from 1 July 2025.
DA and DR revisions are made twice a year, on 1 January and 1 July, to help employees and pensioners keep up with inflation. At present, employees receive Rs 27,900 per month (basic pay + 55% DA), while pensioners receive Rs 13,950 per month (basic pension + 55% DR).
The anticipated 3% hike is expected to provide additional funds for festive shopping, gift-giving, and celebrations, making Diwali even more memorable for Central Government workers and retirees across India.