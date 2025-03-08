The DA hike, which is announced twice a year raises the take-home salaries of the central government employees as per the inflation rate.

For its employees and pensioners, the central government may raise Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) the week before Holi. Over 1.2 crore employees and pensioners of the central government will benefit from this increase.

Twice a year, in January and July, the government reviews the dearness allowance. Around Holi in March, the DA increase—which is usually finalised in January—is revealed to provide staff relief ahead of the holiday. In contrast, the July raise is often announced in October or November of each year, around Diwali.

However, the Cabinet did not discuss the raise in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees at its March 5, 2025, meeting in New Delhi.

In July 2024, the DA increased from 50% to 53%, the most recent increment. The DA was increased by the Cabinet from 46% of basic pay to 50% on March 7, 2024. On March 25, 2024, a few days before Holi, this announcement was made.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a Cabinet meeting where a final decision will be made.

March 14, 2025, is the date of the Holi celebration.

