DA hike announced in Tripura: All you need to know about salary changes

DA hike

Ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, Chief Minister Manik Saha has clear a proposal to increase the dearness allowance of state government employees by 5 percent. The state will vote for a new Assembly in March next year.

Minister Sushant Chowdhury announced the details of the DA hike in Tripura.

He said the Tripura Cabinet has approved the hike. It would amount to an additional annual burden of Rs 523.80 crore on the state's exchequer.

A total of 1,88,494 people, including 1,04,683 regular employees and 80,855 pensioners, will be benefited.

After this, the DA will increase from three percent of the basic salary to eight percent. However, it is lesser than the Central government employees as they get the DA at the rate of 34 percent of the basic pay. This means all state government employees

Tripura Government Employees' Federation (TGEF) said, " We welcome the decision of the government to hike DA by 5 per cent but the gap with the central government employees is still too high. We hope the state government will reduce it".

With inputs from PTI