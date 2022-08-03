Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

DA hike announced in Tripura: All you need to know about salary changes

DA hike news: A total of 1,88,494 people, including 1,04,683 regular employees and 80,855 pensioners, will be benefited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

DA hike announced in Tripura: All you need to know about salary changes
DA hike

Ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, Chief Minister Manik Saha has clear a proposal to increase the dearness allowance of state government employees by 5 percent. The state will vote for a new Assembly in March next year. 
Minister Sushant Chowdhury announced the details of the DA hike in Tripura. 

He said the Tripura Cabinet has approved the hike. It would amount to an additional annual burden of Rs 523.80 crore on the state's exchequer. 

A total of 1,88,494 people, including 1,04,683 regular employees and 80,855 pensioners, will be benefited.

After this, the DA will increase from three percent of the basic salary to eight percent. However, it is lesser than the Central government employees as they get the DA at the rate of 34 percent of the basic pay. This means all state government employees 

Tripura Government Employees' Federation (TGEF) said, " We welcome the decision of the government to hike DA by 5 per cent but the gap with the central government employees is still too high. We hope the state government will reduce it". 

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: With 5 golds and total of 13 medals, this is where India stands on the medal tally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.