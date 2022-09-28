7th Pay Commission update: DA hiked by 4 percent, check how much salary will increase

DA hiked by 4 per cent.

The Union cabinet has decided to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 per cent for central government employees and pensioners, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Wednesday.

Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance that the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same.

How is the DA increase calculated?

The government usually revises the DA/DR rate every six months. This is done to compensate for the loss in purchasing power of the monthly salary/pension wealth due to inflation. The DA/DR rate benefits both Central Government employees and retirees.

The formula recommended by the 7th Pay Commission is used to compute DA/DR. Currently, the DA is regulated and determined by the rate of inflation as measured by the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) published by the Labour Bureau (Shimla), Ministry of Labour and Employment.

CPI-IW is used to calculate DA for workers in the industrial sectors, as well as to fix and revise minimum wages in scheduled employment.