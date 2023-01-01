Search icon
7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu announces 4 percent DA hike as New Year gift for government employees

DA hike news: Tamil Nadu govt employees will now get 38 percent DA instead of 34 percent with immediate effect.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu announces 4 percent DA hike as New Year gift for government employees (file photo)

7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for government employees including teachers, pensioners and family pensioners. The DA would now be increased from 34 percent to 38 percent with immediate effect.

It would benefit about 16 lakh staff. The decision was taken after considering the representation of government employees, CM Stalin said.

The move would entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 2,359 crore. The government has taken up the financial burden considering the welfare of state employees.

On the protest of government teachers seeking 'equal pay for equal work', he said a committee of three top officials, headed by Finance Secretary-Expenditure, would be set up. The government has decided to take steps based on the recommendations of the panel, he said.

Vehicle owners alert! Huge fine from January 1 if cars, bikes found violating THIS rule

Terming the DA hike a 'New Year gift,' he appealed to the staff to cooperate with the government in its efforts aimed at people's welfare and prosperity.

(With inputs from PTI)

Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a hidden deer in THIS pic
