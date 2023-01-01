7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu announces 4 percent DA hike as New Year gift for government employees (file photo)

7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for government employees including teachers, pensioners and family pensioners. The DA would now be increased from 34 percent to 38 percent with immediate effect.

It would benefit about 16 lakh staff. The decision was taken after considering the representation of government employees, CM Stalin said.

The move would entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 2,359 crore. The government has taken up the financial burden considering the welfare of state employees.

On the protest of government teachers seeking 'equal pay for equal work', he said a committee of three top officials, headed by Finance Secretary-Expenditure, would be set up. The government has decided to take steps based on the recommendations of the panel, he said.

Terming the DA hike a 'New Year gift,' he appealed to the staff to cooperate with the government in its efforts aimed at people's welfare and prosperity.

(With inputs from PTI)