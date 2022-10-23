Search icon
Diwali gift to Assam government employees, 4 percent DA hike announced

DA hike for Assam government employees: The increased DA will be paid with the pay of October 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

Just a day before Diwali, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a 4 percent additional Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for all the state government employees/All India Service Officers. The DA increase will be effective from July 1, 2022 and it will be paid with the pay of October 2022.

"Happy to announce 4% additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers with effect from 1st July, 2022, payable with this month’s salary. CM Sarma tweeted on Sunday, hoping that this “will add to the festive fervour”.

"Also extending my good wishes for an auspicious and happy Deepawali!” the CM added. Apart from Assam, several other states, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have announced DA hikes. Earlier, the central government had also announced a DA hike of 4 percent for its employees.

READ | Diwali Bonanza: Centre announces non-productivity bonuses for these employees, check details

