COVID-19: How to plan your investment as second wave grips the country

Due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the markets have again turned jittery. However, the condition is not that bad as it was in 2020 when the markets crashed around 30% in one month as the pandemic struck.

A relief from the market perspective is that there is no large-scale lockdown. But the massive restriction of economic activity in the economically significant state of Maharashtra is bound to have its impact on growth and earnings.

The market knows this, but what is unknown is how long will this last and how quickly we can get ahead of the infection cases. The market is driven by the hope that in this race between the pandemic and vaccination, the latter will ultimately win.

Amidst this uncertainty, when the economy is struggling and it's becoming difficult for the common man to make both ends meet, here are a few tips that might help common investors during pandemic times.

Expert advice on investment

Having an emergency fund is of utmost importance.

Proceed to invest in fairness funds to profit from the market volatility.

Equity investors should continue to remain invested and those who have surplus can use the dips in the stock market to add during every reasonable fall.

Given the present low rates of interest and expectation of a rise sooner or later, it's advised not to lock your cash in long-tenure Fixed Deposits on the present charges.

In case you are investing in accordance with your asset allocation, nothing to worry about momentary market volatility or market stage.

Rebalance portfolios that would have become overweight on equities. Move towards bonds and gold as a part of aligning portfolios with strategic asset allocation.

Do not spend greater than 10% of your portfolio in gold. It’s extra unstable than fairness.

Relook at investment goals such as education, and if they are coming up in the next two to three years, move that money to more conservative assets.

Pharma and IT could be safe defensive plays at this juncture.

Investors can move on to economy-facing stocks when the daily COVID-19 cases start steadily coming down.