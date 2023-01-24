Complete list of bank holidays in February 2023

With the first month of the year 2023 reaching its end, it's essential to know how many days the banks will remain closed in February 2023. Banks play an essential role in the lives of many individuals, even with the comfort of web and portable banking. Notwithstanding, there are certain specific tasks, for example, cash withdrawals and demand drafts, that require an actual visit to the bank. Check the holiday list for the entire month of February to ensure you have time to complete any important bank-related tasks without any problems.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's official website, there will be a total of 10 bank holidays in February across various states in the country. This includes both festivals like Mahashivaratri, as well as regular weekends.

The complete list of bank holidays in February 2023 is as follows:

• February 5, 2023 is a Sunday - (All over India)

• February 11, 2023 is a Second Saturday - (All over India)

• February 12, 2023 is a Sunday - (All over India)

• February 15, 2023 is Lui-Ngai-Ni - (Hyderabad)

• February 18, 2023 is Mahashivaratri - (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram)

• February 19, 2023 is a Sunday - (All over India)

• February 20, 2023 is a State Day - (Aizawl)

• February 21, 2023 is a Losar - (Gangtok)

• February 25, 2023 is a Third Saturday - (All over India)

• February 26, 2023 is a Sunday - (All over India)

Alternative options, like internet and mobile banking, UPI for money transfers, the use of credit and debit cards, are available in the event that a bank holiday falls on a day when you need to finish a crucial task. Planning ahead and keeping these bank holidays in mind are important if you want to make sure that your banking needs are addressed on time.

