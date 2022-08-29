Common mistakes to avoid while buying Term Insurance

Term Insurance is one of the finest ways to safeguard your family’s financial future. It is a long-term commitment that provides your family with financial support for their aspirations and life objectives while you are away. It's crucial to make this choice since it will affect the standard of living your family will experience after you pass away. It's imperative that you purchase the plan accurately the first time around and without making any mistakes.

Let us know what common mistakes people do while buying and how to avoid it.

1. Depending on others to file the proposal

Filing the details accurately and completely is very important so, it is crucial that you fill the form yourself and not depend on your agent/financial advisor or any close family member for it. Filing the form and providing details to the best of your knowledge is the best way to avoid any uncertainties while buying insurance.

2. Having no premium comparisons

The cover amount to premium ratio in a term insurance plan is very high. This is due to the fact that a high sum insured can be obtained for a little premium. The premiums charged by various insurance providers will continue to differ significantly. Therefore, before deciding on a plan, it is better to compare the term insurance premiums from various insurers. On the other hand, unless it gives a more comprehensive coverage, the plan with the lowest price may not be the best option.

3. Choosing the incorrect pay-out option

It's challenging to manage a huge amount of money unless you have the aptitude for it. Make sure you choose the right claim pay-out option if you don't want your family to lose the claim money through poor investing decisions and be left without money to support their actual needs.

Look into all the options available to customise the claim pay-out like lump sum pay-out option, monthly income pay-out option, and lump sum + monthly income pay-out option. Then, choose the right one based on your family’s needs and financial aptitude.

4. Not adding riders

Riders are extras that pay out more money in the event of a specific event. For instance, a critical illness rider will provide an additional payout if you are found to have one of the major illnesses covered by the policy. Adding such riders to your base term insurance policy enhances the benefits and provides all-round protection.

5. Investing for a shorter term