Price of commercial LPG cylinder slashed, check rates in your city

Oil companies have made no changes in the rates of the domestic cooking gas cylinder.

Price of commercial LPG cylinder slashed. (file photo)

The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced, however, oil companies have made no changes in the rates of the domestic cooking gas cylinder. Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai are three significant cities where the cost of commercial LPG cylinders has fallen.

The cylinder will now cost Rs 25.5 cheaper in Delhi, Rs 36.5 in Kolkota, Rs 32.5 in Mumbai and Rs 35.5 in Chennai.

New prices

The 19 kg cylinder, previously priced at Rs1,885, will now be available in the national capital for Rs 1,859.5. It will cost Rs 1,811.5 in Mumbai instead of Rs 1,844, and Rs 2,009.5 in Chennai instead of Rs 2,045. In Kolkata, it will cost Rs 1,959 instead of Rs 1,995.50.

