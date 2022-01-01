LPG prices January 1: Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed - Check city-wise rates here

In good news for commercial LPG users, the Indian Oil Corporation has reduced the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 100. However, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

Commercial LPG cylinder price in metros

The 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi will cost Rs 2,o04 from today onwards after a reduction of Rs 100.

The price of commercial gas cylinders in Kolkata will now cost Rs 2,074.5.

The commercial gas price of 19 kg cylinder in Mumbai will now be priced at Rs 1,951.

The price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Chennai will cost Rs 2,134.50.

How to check LPG prices

You have to go to the website of the oil marketing company where they issue new rates every month.

You can check the price of gas cylinders in your city on the link.