Collin Seow: Increase profits and reduce losses by trading with proper risk management protocols

In 2017, Collin Seow was forced to shoulder a loss of $250,000. This loss happened when one of his clients was trading warrants (a highly leveraged instrument). It was a highly emotional and most challenging period of his life to date.

After experiencing this ordeal and costly lesson, Collin quickly learned that traders require proper management tools to help them cut down any losses. If there is a lack of care in this area, a trader can risk losing a lot, if not all of their money. However if the risk is carefully managed, traders can go on to make more money and become more profitable.

Collin trains people on how to trade wisely in the stock market. He introduces them to a trading system called TradersGPS through a weekly webinar that hosts over 5,000 people. TradersGPS is a proven and complete proprietary trading algorithm with winning strategies for profiting from Stocks, Options, Forex, and Commodities.

Collin created this trading system to make decision-making more accessible and stress-free for the trader. The system helps the trader extract profits from the stock market with little to no struggle.

Trading can often be considered, or seen as a “game”. With this in mind, you will need a strong set of strategies to navigate you through. First and foremost, you will need a mentor or a coach who will give you the proper education that will give you the leverage you need in trading. Currently, Collin Seow has over 5000 graduates in his active community, all of whom he has personally trained. He keeps in touch with them every week, while demonstrating how to manage a portfolio using the robust system he created.

Collin advises stock traders not to be afraid of starting slow. “Do not aim at getting rich faster at the beginning,” he shares. Instead, start slowly and educate yourself properly - then you can go on to experience tremendous growth with time.

Collin is unique in the sense that he has helped numerous traders and innovators both reduce their losses and increase profits. He equips them with a systematic process, as well as tools, skills, and values to help them achieve financial freedom. Additionally, Collin has over a decade of experience as a stockbroker and was also awarded the “principal” remisier title.

He has witnessed how both successful and unsuccessful traders trade, and the emotional rollercoaster they all experience. “I have seen tens of millions of dollars being won and lost over my career and that gives me a unique perspective of human nature in the markets.” Collin shares.

Collin Seow is also a MENSA Singapore and Technical Analyst Society Institutes (TASS) member. Alongside this, he is also a Chartered Portfolio Manager (CPM), holding a Certified Financial Technician (CFTe) qualification. He doubles up as a bi-weekly columnist of Shares Investment Publications and has been featured in a book called “Secrets of Highly Profitable traders.”

In conclusion, trading with proper risk management protocols will help you to make proper decisions, navigate you through the market with ease, all while increasing profits and reducing losses.

