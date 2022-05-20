CNG price to go up by Rs 2 in THESE cities from May 21, check details inside

File Photo

Petrol and diesel prices have soared throughout the world as a result of the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. People began to use CNG as an alternative mode of transportation due to the growing cost of petrol and diesel. However, CNG prices are also going high by Rs 2.0.

Prices for 1 kg of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Noida and Greater Noida have now risen to Rs 75.61. The price for 1 kg of CNG in Gurugram is going to be Rs 83.94, whereas the price for CNG in Delhi is Rs 75.61 per kg.

Also, READ: Cabs rides to get costlier: Uber India hikes fares to amid rising fuel costs

Prices for compressed natural gas (CNG) in Rewari is now raised to Rs 86.07. The price for 1 kg of CNG in Karnal and Kaithal is going to be Rs 84.27. CNG price in Muzzafarnagar, Kanpur and Ajmer will also be increased to Rs 82.84, Rs 87.40 and Rs 85.88 respectively.

Carmakers in India have recently seen a surge in demand for CNG cars, which has led in the introduction of new CNG models. There are aftermarket CNG conversion kits available for petrol cars, however keep in mind that these aftermarket conversions may breach your vehicle's warranty if done improperly or without permission.

CNG vehicles need a longer time to fill their fuel tanks than gasoline or diesel vehicles because the CNG is composed of natural petroleum gases, which are stored under high pressure.

CNG vehicle owners sometimes have to wait for hours in line to fill up their vehicles, and with ridsing prices of CNG, it can be assumed that the CNG vehicle owners would not be pleased.