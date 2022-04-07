CNG price increases for second consecutive day in many cities including Delhi

Oil and gas companies are continuously increasing the burden on the pockets of the people. After petrol and diesel, now the prices of CNG have also started increasing daily. Companies increased the prices of CNG for the second consecutive day on Thursday in many cities including Delhi.

According to Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the price of CNG in Delhi has been increased by Rs 2.50 per kg on April 7. Now CNG is being available in Delhi at the rate of Rs 69.11 per kg. Earlier on Wednesday also, there was a hike in CNG price in Delhi. That is, in just two days, the price of CNG has increased by Rs 5 per kg.

Earlier on April 4, the price of CNG was increased in Delhi. In less than a week, CNG prices in Delhi have increased by Rs 9.11 per kg.

Read | CNG price hike: Know new rates in your city

CNG price hike in other cities

Not only Delhi, CNG became expensive from today in cities like Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram as well. Here also there has been an increase of Rs 2.50 per kg. The price of CNG has increased to Rs 71.67 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, while it is being sold at Rs 77.44 in Gurugram. The most expensive CNG is being sold in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur at Rs 80.90 per kg.

Price rise by Rs 7 in Mumbai

On Wednesday, the price of CNG in Mumbai was increased by Rs 7 per kg. Mahanagar Gas Limited has increased the prices to Rs 67. However, Mumbai is still getting cheaper CNG by about Rs 2 per kg than Delhi.

Eighth hike in a month

Companies have increased the prices of CNG eight times within just one month to recover the increased prices in the global market. During this, an increase of about Rs 10 has been made. Not only this, till now in 2022, companies have increased the price by about Rs 14 per kg.

Due to this, the burden is increasing on the auto-taxi drivers along with the private vehicle drivers.

Auto-taxi fare may increase

In metros like Delhi and Mumbai, services like autos and cabs may be expensive for the common man. During summers, the AC facility also has to be provided to the passengers and this further increases the fuel usage leading to more expense. Now due to the continuous increase in the price, there is a possibility of an increase in the fares too.

Auto drivers are also thinking on lines of charging more fare per kilometre.