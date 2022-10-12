CNG becomes costlier than petrol in this city of Uttar Pradesh, know why and by how much

CNG price hike in Kanpur (file photo)

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has increased again in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and now it has become more expensive than petrol. On Wednesday, the price of CNG increased by Rs 2 to Rs 96.50 per kg, while that of petrol is Rs 96.28 and diesel by Rs 89.47 per litre.

Hence, CNG has become 22 paise more expensive than petrol. In October, the price of CNG increased for the second time. Earlier on October 1, the price of CNG was increased by Rs 3.50 per kg to Rs 94.50 per kg.

New fuel prices

CNG - Rs 96.50 per kg

Petrol - Rs 96.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.47 per litre

READ | Leave Travel Concession: Good news for central government employees, LTC extended by 2 years