CNG becomes costlier than petrol in this city of Uttar Pradesh, know why and by how much

CNG price hike: CNG has become 22 paise more expensive than petrol in Kanpur. In October, the price of CNG has been increased for the second time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

CNG price hike in Kanpur (file photo)

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has increased again in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and now it has become more expensive than petrol. On Wednesday, the price of CNG increased by Rs 2 to Rs 96.50 per kg, while that of petrol is Rs 96.28 and diesel by Rs 89.47 per litre.

Hence, CNG has become 22 paise more expensive than petrol. In October, the price of CNG increased for the second time. Earlier on October 1, the price of CNG was increased by Rs 3.50 per kg to Rs 94.50 per kg.

New fuel prices

CNG - Rs 96.50 per kg
Petrol - Rs 96.28 per litre 
Diesel - Rs 89.47 per litre

