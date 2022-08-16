Search icon
CNG, PNG prices reduced in Mumbai: Check new rates

Mumbai: The price of PNG has been reduced by Rs 4 per standard cubic metre, while that of CNG by Rs 6 a kilogram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 12:09 AM IST

File photo

Mumbai: In a major relief to the common man, Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday announced a cut in the prices of kitchen fuel Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and automobile fuel Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The price of PNG has been reduced by Rs 4 per standard cubic metre, while that of CNG by Rs 6 a kilogram, as per an official statement.

This comes following an increase in the allocation of domestically produced natural gas from the government.

Check the new rates here:

PNG - Rs 48.50 per SCM

CNG - Rs 80 per kg

The state-run company had increased prices for CNG and PNG by a similar amount in the first week of August, which was the sixth hike since April this year.

