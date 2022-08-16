CNG, PNG prices reduced in Mumbai: Check new rates

Mumbai: In a major relief to the common man, Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday announced a cut in the prices of kitchen fuel Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and automobile fuel Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).
The price of PNG has been reduced by Rs 4 per standard cubic metre, while that of CNG by Rs 6 a kilogram, as per an official statement.
This comes following an increase in the allocation of domestically produced natural gas from the government.
Check the new rates here:
PNG - Rs 48.50 per SCM
CNG - Rs 80 per kg
The state-run company had increased prices for CNG and PNG by a similar amount in the first week of August, which was the sixth hike since April this year.
