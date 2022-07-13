CNG, PNG prices in Mumbai hiked for fourth time this year, check new rates

(Image Source: IANS)

In another increase, prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) were hiked by Rs 4 and Rs 3, respectively. The Maharashtra state-run utility Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday made this announcement. The hike in price has come into effect from midnight, reported news agency PTI.

With this fourth hike in the prices of natural gas in 2022, CNG will now be available in Mumbai at Rs 80/Kg whereas PNG will be available at Rs 48.50/Standard Cubic Meter (SCM). Before the current price hike, CNG was priced at Rs 76/Kg while PNG was available at Rs 45.50/SCM. Last time, the price of CNG was increased by Rs 4 in Mumbai.

Mahanagar Gas said that the continuing rise in prices was due to the rising input gas cost and the fall in the value of rupee. The company said that it has been sourcing gas from the overseas market to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation.

"Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has always tried to maintain price stability for its customers. However, since the increase in input gas cost is significantly high, MGL has decided to recover such increased gas cost. Accordingly, MGL is constrained to increase the MRP of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 4.00/Kg and Domestic PNG by Rs 3.00/ SCM in and around Mumbai," said a statement from MGL.

Meanwhile, the taxi and autorickshaw unions are in deep trouble with the constant hike in CNG prices. Taxi unions said they will have no option left than converting their car into battery-operated vehicles. Autorickshaw unions said that they will be approaching the new government and ask them to take immediate action against the constant hike in prices.

"We had approached the government earlier but nothing was done. Now a new government is in force we will be approaching them," said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai AutorickshawMen's Union. The Central government had increased the price of domestic and imported natural gas by over 110% from April 1, 2022.