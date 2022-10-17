CNG, PNG prices in Gujarat to be reduced as state government cuts VAT by 10 percent

CNG, PNG prices in Gujarat to be reduced (file photo)

The Gujarat government has reduced value-added tax (VAT) on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by 10 percent. The announcement was made by state minister Jitu Vaghani. This comes ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections scheduled to be held by end of 2022.

After the reduction of VAT on CNG, consumers will benefit from Rs 6 to 7 per kg, while in PNG consumers will benefit from Rs 5 to 6 per kg. On Monday, the average CNG price in Ahmedabad is Rs 83.9, Rs 82.16 in Gandhinagar and Rs 81.15 in Vadodra, as per mypetrolprice.com.

Earlier, Amul Milk raised its full cream milk and buffalo milk prices by Rs 2 in all states except in Gujarat. Apart from Gujarat, polls will be held in Himachal Pradesh this year on November 12. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 149th consecutive day on Monday (October 17).

