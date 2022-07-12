CNG, PNG prices hiked in Mumbai again, check new rates

File photo

State-run utility Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday announced yet another increase in the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai to the tune of Rs 4/kg and Rs 3/SCM respectively, effective from July 13.

The company has been sourcing gas from the overseas market to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation. The distributor attributed the continuing price increases to rising input gas cost and the fall in the rupee.

New rates

Accordingly, MGL has increased the retail price of CNG by Rs 4/kg to Rs 80 and that of domestic PNG by Rs 3/SCM (standard cubic metre) to Rs 48.50, in and around Mumbai.

The Centre had increased the price of domestic and imported natural gas by over 110 percent from April 1.

This had completely offset the steep price reduction announced by the state by way slashing tax (VAT) on these fuels to 3.5 per cent from 13.5 per cent from April 1.

Despite liberalising the energy sector, the government still controls both price and supply of natural gas to a large extent. Prices and supply allocation are decided in advance twice a year.

