CNG-PNG price hike in Mumbai for second time in one week, check new rates

CNG-PNG price hike: From travelling to cooking, everything has become more expensive in Mumbai. Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for the second time in a week.

Mahanagar Gas Limited has increased the prices of CNG by Rs 5 per kg on Tuesday night. Now the rate of CNG in Mumbai has reached Rs 72 per kg. Earlier on April 5 also, the price of CNG was increased by Rs 7 per kg.

Earlier on April 1, when the Maharashtra government had cut VAT by 10%, MGL had reduced the price of CNG by Rs 6 per kg. However, to make up for this within just two weeks, the CNG prices have been increased by Rs 12.

PNG price hike

Mahanagar Gas Limited has also increased the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG), which is used as cooking gas in households, for the second time in a week. PNG prices have been increased by Rs 4.5 per standard cubic metre (SCM) on Tuesday night.

The company had earlier increased the price of PNG by Rs 5 per standard cubic metre on April 5. With this hike, PNG has become expensive by Rs 9.5 in just one week. Earlier on April 1, MGL had reduced the price of PNG by Rs 3.50 after the government cut VAT.

CNG price hike in Pune

In another city of Maharashtra, Pune which is adjoining Mumbai, the price of CNG has increased by Rs 5 per kg from Tuesday night. The rate of CNG has reached Rs 73 per kg in the city from today. The All India Petrol Dealers Association says that the price of gas mixed with CNG has increased wildly in the global market. To compensate for this, they have to increase the retail prices also.

Taxi drivers want relief from government

The general secretary of the taxi union in Mumbai has said that in view of the rising prices of CNG, they have appealed to the government for help. He says that the government should either subsidise the prices of CNG or provide adequate infrastructure to switch to electric vehicles.

The General Secretary said that soon the rates of CNG will also cross Rs 100 and taxi, auto drivers will find it difficult to run their pulses. We are demanding an increase in the rent, but it will also affect the common man.