Aug 22, 2022
Chinese phone manufacturers won't be forced out of the sub-Rs 12,000 market by the government: Realme India
Realme, India’s second ranked smartphone brand, doesn’t expect the Indian government to take any steps that would push Chinese brands out of the under-Rs12,000 segment, its India CEO Madhav Sheth said.
Sheth mentioned India is specialising in three issues: compliances, the ecosystem to be introduced in India, and the exports, and the corporate, headquartered in China, is striving to adhere to all three. He stated that the smartphone industry wants to engage in moral lobbying to influence the government's perception of its capabilities and avert combat situations. He blamed the weak demand environment to its competitors' lack of innovation.
Realme production had to be controlled to make sure that we bring the latest technology to the consumer. We are launching a few latest smartphones this Diwali to make sure people don’t just have to buy the older phones at cheaper prices, because some brands will want to liquidate the stocks.
According to the reports, Realme was the only brand that grew while everyone else had to lose market share because of the tampering demand.
More than 70% of the Realme components are manufactured in India. 100% of Realme phones are assembled in India, TVs are made in india. Realme laptops are soon to be manufactured too. The components which are getting manufactured in India, the ecosystem is set up by them, to set up the factories. There were more than 50-55 suppliers who have been brought to open up shop in India to start supplying. They are required to help the company with the technology transfer. 60-70% of Realme smartphone supplies, like screens, batteries, and internal structures, are currently purchased and manufactured in the country. In the next phase of growth, the company also aims to enter into alliances with suppliers and partners to open local factories in India and contribute more to the company's economy.