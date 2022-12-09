Chhattisgarh govt offers 150 kg of free rice to farmers, check how you can avail this benefit

The government of Chhattisgarh has announced a new program that will provide 150 kg of free rice to farmers with ration cards. This extension of the free ration program, initially implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be available to beneficiaries of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) program. In addition, the government will offer 135-150 kg of free ration to priority ration card holders.

Know who can avail the benefit:

The Government of Chhattisgarh has announced that BPL card holders will receive 150 kg of free rice. This benefit will be in addition to the ration of 15-135 kg that is already given free of cost to these individuals. Priority ration card holders in the state will also receive 15-150 kg of rice, an increase from the previous amount of 35 kg.

The central and state governments have announced that the quota of rice for two months, October and November, will be given to individuals simultaneously. This is being done to coincide with the harvest season. Ration card holders will be eligible to receive 150 kg of rice during this period. This is an increase from the previous amount of 35 kg.

There has been a 31 percent drop from last year:

The Agriculture Department has reported a decline in paddy production. As of July 15, there has been a 17.4% decrease in paddy area compared to last year. This is largely due to a 31% decrease in paddy area in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal.

Effect of drought:

The states of North India, including Chhattisgarh, have been affected by drought this year. In particular, drought has been observed in 62 districts of Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Bihar and Jharkhand. Farmers in Bihar and Jharkhand are receiving financial assistance in the form of a drought relief payment of Rs 3500.