Chhattisgarh government hikes dearness allowance (DA) for state employees by 5%

The Chhattisgarh state government, led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has announced a 5 percent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for state employees, according to a report by news agency PTI. With this hike, the DA for Chhattisgarh government employees now stands at 38 percent. However, it is still lower than the DA provided to central government employees.

Earlier in March, the central government had increased the DA by 4 percent, bringing it to 42 percent from January 2023. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the DA is revised twice a year, and considering the current rate of inflation, another hike for central government employees is expected soon.

The decision to increase the DA in Chhattisgarh is being associated with the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for this year. Similar DA increases have also taken place in neighboring states like Madhya Pradesh, where elections are also due. In Madhya Pradesh, the DA has now reached the same level as that of central government employees, at 42 percent.

Approximately 4 lakh employees are expected to benefit from this decision in Chhattisgarh, as stated by a government official quoted in the PTI report. The official further added that this increase in DA will result in an additional burden of Rs 1000 crore on the state government's finances.

