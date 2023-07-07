Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Chhattisgarh government hikes dearness allowance (DA) for state employees by 5%

Following the central government's initial increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees earlier this year, several states have also announced their plans to raise the DA.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

Chhattisgarh government hikes dearness allowance (DA) for state employees by 5%
Chhattisgarh government hikes dearness allowance (DA) for state employees by 5%

The Chhattisgarh state government, led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has announced a 5 percent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for state employees, according to a report by news agency PTI. With this hike, the DA for Chhattisgarh government employees now stands at 38 percent. However, it is still lower than the DA provided to central government employees.

Earlier in March, the central government had increased the DA by 4 percent, bringing it to 42 percent from January 2023. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the DA is revised twice a year, and considering the current rate of inflation, another hike for central government employees is expected soon.

The decision to increase the DA in Chhattisgarh is being associated with the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for this year. Similar DA increases have also taken place in neighboring states like Madhya Pradesh, where elections are also due. In Madhya Pradesh, the DA has now reached the same level as that of central government employees, at 42 percent.

Approximately 4 lakh employees are expected to benefit from this decision in Chhattisgarh, as stated by a government official quoted in the PTI report. The official further added that this increase in DA will result in an additional burden of Rs 1000 crore on the state government's finances.

Read more: NPS withdrawals: Tax implications and smart strategies to save thousands of rupees, check details

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Building collapses in national capital, many feared trapped inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.