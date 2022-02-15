Check today's price of petrol and diesel in your city

Petrol Diesel Prices Today: Crude oil rates are at 7 years highest level in the international market. In view of the fears of war between Russia and Ukraine, there has been a steady rise in price of crude oil. Brent crude is trading around USD 95 per barrel.

However, it is a matter of relief that the prices of petrol and diesel in the country have remained unchanged for the longest duration. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has released the fuel prices on Tuesday. There is no change in the prices even today.

The prices of petrol and diesel issued by government oil companies have remained stable in all four metros including Delhi and Mumbai. Petrol is priced Rs 95.41 and diesel Rs 86.67 per liter in the national capital Delhi. The price of petrol in Mumbai still remains the highest at Rs 110.

Petrol and diesel prices in metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 95.41 and Diesel Rs 86.67 per liter

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 109.98 and Diesel Rs 94.14 per liter

Chennai - Petrol Rs 101.40 and Diesel Rs 91.43 per liter

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 104.67 and Diesel Rs 89.79 per liter

New rates released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.

How to know latest rates

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.

Expensive crude oil

Crude oil has risen by USD 30 per barrel since last year. At the beginning of 2021, the price of crude oil in the global market was around USD 70 per barrel, which will reach USD 100 per barrel by the end of this month.

Generally, a rapid USD 10 in crude oil leads to a 0.33% decline in the growth rate of the economy. By the end of this month, an increase in crude oil by up to USD 30 a barrel will reduce the growth rate by about one percent. Its all-round effect will be seen.