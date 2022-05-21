Check petrol, diesel price in your state after sharp cut in central excise duty

File photo

The Centre on Saturday announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Now the price of petrol will be reduced by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady for more than 40 days now. Currently, petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 105.41 a litre and diesel Rs 96.67 a litre.

While in Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 per litre, respectively. Now, after the reduction in central excise duty, fuel prices in every state will be reduced.

Check new rates here

Delhi – petrol price: Rs 95.91 per litre; diesel price: 89.67 per litre

Maharashtra – petrol price: Rs 111.01 per litre; diesel price: Rs 97.77 per litre

Uttar Pradesh – petrol price: Rs 95.75 per litre; diesel price: Rs 89.83 per litre

Tamil Nadu – petrol price - Rs 101.35 per litre; diesel price - Rs 93.94 per litre

Bengal – petrol price - Rs 105.62 per litre; diesel price - Rs 92.83 per litre.