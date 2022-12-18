Check new petrol and diesel prices in Patna, Noida, Lucknow and more

Petrol and diesel prices today: New prices of petrol and diesel have been released by the oil companies on Sunday, December 18. Due to transportation and other reasons, there has been a slight change in the price of petrol and diesel in some cities.

Petrol and diesel price remains unchanged in these cities:

Talking about big cities, one litre of petrol is being sold in Delhi at Rs 96.72 and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre. One litre of petrol is available in Kolkata for Rs 106.03 and diesel for Rs 92.76. Petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 106.31 per litre and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. One litre of petrol in Chennai costs Rs 102.63 and diesel costs Rs 94.24 per litre.

Petrol and diesel price changed in these cities:

Patna: Petrol Rs 108.12 and diesel Rs 94.86 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 108.48 and diesel Rs 93.72 per litre

Noida: Petrol Rs 96.65 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol Rs 97.18 and diesel Rs 90.05 per litre

The oil corporations announce the pricing of petrol and diesel after examining the crude oil on the world market on a regular basis. Taxes levied by the federal and state governments, as well as freight and dealer charges, are included.