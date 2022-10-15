Check Amul, Mother Dairy prices of milk in Delhi after Rs 2 hike

File Photo

Due to rising expenses, Mother Dairy has raised the price of full-cream milk and cow milk in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) by Rs 2 per litre as of October 16. This is the third time that Mother Dairy has gone ahead and raised its prices this year.



There has been an increase in price from Rs 61 to Rs 63 per litre for Mother Dairy's full-cream milk, and a rise from Rs 53 to Rs 55 per litre for cow's milk.



The Delhi-National Capital Region and a few other northern Indian marketplaces now have higher prices. More than 30 lakh litres of milk per day are sold in poly packs and via vending machines from Mother Dairy, making it the largest provider of milk in the Delhi-NCR region.



”The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs 3 per kg in the last two months alone, owing to multi-fold increase in varied input costs,” a spokesperson for Mother Dairy said.



The corporation claims that rising feed costs and drought in several northern regions have made the issue worse. The business attributes the crisis on rising feed costs and drought in certain northern states.

Earlier, it was reported by ANI that Amul has hiked the price of its full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre. Full cream milk from the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation is now priced at Rs. 63 per litre, up from Rs. 61. All states excluding Gujarat are subject to the new tariff. According to Amul, Due to increases in raw material costs, the firm raised milk product pricing in August and March.

The price of a litre of Amuls Full-cream milk has increased to Rs 63 from Rs61, while a litre of cow milk will now cost Rs 55 instead of the usual Rs 53.