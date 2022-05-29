Centre withdraws advisory encouraging people to use masked Aadhaar instead of photocopy

File Photo

Considered to be one of the most important identity document, Aadhaar card is used for various official works. The central government had earlier issued an advisory asking Indian citizens not to give their Aadhaar card photocopy to anyone. The advisory issued in a Press Release dated May 27, 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI stated that citizens can use their ‘masked aadhaar’ instead of using their aadhaar card photocopies for all their important works.

Also, READ: Government advisory: Avoid sharing Aadhaar card, share only masked version, here’s how to get it

After witnessing huge backlash upon this decision, the government has withdrawn the statement. The Press Information Bureau has issued a notice regarding the same on its official website - https://www.pib.gov.in/indexd.aspx. According to the notice, the Press Release has been withdrawn in view of the possibility of misinterpretation.

The notice mentions that “in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect".

"UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers", it states further.

The notice mentions that “in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect. UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.”

The advisory released earlier asked citizens not to share their Aadhaar card photocopies to avoid any possible misuse. “Alternatively, please use a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of your Aadhaar number", it reads.

According to the former notice issued by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, unlicensed private entities, including hotels and movie halls are not permitted to collect or keep Aadhaar card photocopies of any person.

“Only those organisations that have obtained a User License from the Unique Identification Authority of India can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person”, it states further.