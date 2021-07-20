Centre to recover Rs 3,000 crore transferred to 42 lakh ineligible farmers under PM Kisan scheme

The central government is in the process of recovering Rs 3,000 crore which was transferred to ineligible recipients under the PM-KISAN scheme. The majority of these ineligible farmers who received the money come from Assam. Other states from where ineligible farmers who got the welfare money hail from include Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra, UP and Gujarat.

Under the welfare scheme, the central government transfers Rs 6,000 annually to lakhs of farmers across the country in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

There is an eligibility criterion that a farmer needs to fulfil to avail the scheme, under which a farmer should not be paying any income tax.

In the parliament on Tuesday, July 20, Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar stated that a total amount of Rs 2,992 crore, received by 42.16 lakh ineligible farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, has to be recovered.

8.35 lakh of these farmers who will now have to return the money come from Assam, closely followed by Tamil Nadu with 7.22 lakh ineligible recipients. 5.62 lakh come from Punjab and 4.45 lakh from Maharashtra, whereas 2.65 lakh and 2.36 lakh come from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, respectively.

The list for state-wise recovery amount is topped by Assam at Rs 554 crore, followed by Punjab at Rs 437 crore and Maharashtra at Rs 358 crore. Rs 340 crore, Rs 258 crore and Rs 220 Crore have to be recovered from Tamil Nadu, UP and Gujarat, respectively.

Minister Tomar said, “The structure of the scheme comprises of mechanism for exclusion of errors on the basis of continuous verification and validation of data of beneficiaries by various authorities like Aadhaar, PFMS, or Income Tax database. However, during the process of verification it was found that benefit of the Scheme was transferred to some ineligible beneficiaries including some income tax payee farmers.”

He further said that the centre has taken special measures to prevent the misuse of PM-KISAN funds. A number of states have reportedly sent recovery notices to farmers who were ineligible yet received the benefit.

He continued, “Standard Operation Guidelines have been issued for recovering money from ineligible beneficiaries. Standard Operational Guidelines for identification of Income Tax Payees have been prepared and circulated to the States. Caution Advisory has been sent to the States to adopt measures during the registration and verification of farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme and Standard Operational Guidelines for Physical Verification of PM-KISAN beneficiaries have been circulated to the State Governments.”